|
|
|
Pearson On 31st January, Ivy passed away peacefully at Bromson Hill Nursing Home aged 93 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Leamington Spa on Thursday 20th February at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium (South Chapel) at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished for Dementia UK may be left at the Church or sent c/o A E Bennett & Sons, 34 Sheep Street, Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020