H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Ivy Walczak

Ivy Walczak Notice
Walczak Ivy Irene Wife of the late Adi.
Loving Mother of Roy, Horst, Roxane, Mario (far away)
and Gary. Special Oma to Tara,
Stephen (far away) and Tamzin.
Passed peacefully on
23rd September 2020.
Due to Covid, a private
Funeral Service will be held on
Monday 19th October 2020 at 1pm
at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel).
Family flowers only,
but donations can be made
to Abersoch Life Boat Station.
Any enquiries to
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020
