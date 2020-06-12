|
Constable Jack Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved dad, grandad,
great grandad, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Due to the unforeseen circumstances at this time we can not have the funeral service we would have wanted.
We will however arrange a
celebration service at a later date to share happy memories of Jack.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired payable to
Cancer Research UK in memory of Jack which can be made via
J E Hackett and Sons website
(make a donation) or by post to
J.E.Hackett and Sons Ltd,
93 Leicester Road, Bedworth,
CV12 8AH, Tel 024 76 313326,
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020