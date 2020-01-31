|
|
|
Eldridge On 17th January,
Jack
died peacefully at home
aged 69 years.
Much loved husband of Hilary.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Michael's Church, Claverdon on Monday 3rd February at 12 noon followed by burial in the Churchyard.
No flowers please. Donations if wished for Myton Hospice at Home
may be left at the Church or sent c/o
A E Bennett & Sons,
34 Sheep Street,
Stratford upon Avon,
CV37 6EE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 31, 2020