Alcock Jacqueline Margaret
'Jackie' Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 30th September 2020,
aged 71 years.
Beloved mum of Lisa.
Much loved partner to David. Adored Nan to Josh, Sister, Aunt & friend.
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
A private cremation service
will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in
the North Chapel on
Tuesday 13th October.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Myton Hospice via the link: https://www.mytonhospice.org/ or Eversleigh Nursing Home directly.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020