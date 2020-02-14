|
|
|
Godfrey Jacqueline Elizabeth
(Jackie) After a short battle, courageously fought, Jackie lost her fight on
Monday 3rd February 2020
aged 63 years.
Devoted daughter of Ken and Nina, proud and much loved mum of Charlotte and Georgia, treasured nannie of Finley and Blake, beloved sister of Stephen and Russell (deceased) sister-in-law of Tez .
Jackie will be hugely missed by
all her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 3pm
Please wear animal prints or pink,
no dark colours .
Family flowers only, Jackie's wishes
are for any donations (if desired)
to be split between the charities
close to Jackie's heart, the
J R Whippet Rescue and P.D.S.A
Donations may be sent to
H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George Street, Leamington Spa, CV31 1ET, or in the donation box provided at Jackie's funeral.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020