GRAHAM JACQUELINE ANN Passed away on 5th April 2020 after a year battling Cancer aged 79 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth Graham,
much loved mother of Alistair and Andrew and special Grandma to Annalise, Edward, Ella and Leo.
Dearly loved sister of Trevor,
and the late Robert & John.
Limited Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 1st May at 11.00 am.
A webcast is available through www.obitus.com username
banbury5632 Password 24824.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Cancer Research UK c/o
W Goodwin & Sons, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020