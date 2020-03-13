|
WHITE Jacqueline (Jackie) April 26th 1950 -
February 24th 2020.
Passed away peacefully
on the 24th February, aged 69.
She was a loving sister to Shirley, Diana and a loving Auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 2pm in the North Chapel. Family flower only, donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to HJ Dawson,
22 George Street, Leamington Spa, CV31 1ET or phone 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020