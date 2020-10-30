Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Gornall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gornall

Notice Condolences

James Gornall Notice
GORNALL James (Jim) Passed away peacefully on
23rd October 2020 at Arden House, Leamington Spa aged 92.
Beloved husband of the late May,
father to Nick and Linda, father in law
to Bill and Dominique, grandad to
Will and Richard.
Funeral service on Tuesday
10th November, 9.30am, South
Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium
Due to current restrictions,
if you would like to attend, please contact the funeral director.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to H J Dawson
Funeral Directors 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -