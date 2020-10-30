|
GORNALL James (Jim) Passed away peacefully on
23rd October 2020 at Arden House, Leamington Spa aged 92.
Beloved husband of the late May,
father to Nick and Linda, father in law
to Bill and Dominique, grandad to
Will and Richard.
Funeral service on Tuesday
10th November, 9.30am, South
Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium
Due to current restrictions,
if you would like to attend, please contact the funeral director.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to H J Dawson
Funeral Directors 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020