Martin James "Seamus" 9th April 1937 - 4th July 2020
Passed away peacefully following
a short illness on the 4th July at
St Ann's Hospice, Cheadle, Cheshire.
Much loved husband of May,
father, grandad, brother and friend,
Seamus was the quiet Irish man
for whom no one had
a bad word to say.
In accordance with the
current situation a funeral mass will take place at 11am at St Peter's Catholic Church followed by burial at Leamington Cemetery at
12.30pm on Friday 31st July.
Family flowers only but donations to
St Ann's Hospice can be made
via Seamus' remembrance
just giving page
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/da-lambe1
or c/o HJ Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George Street, Leamington Spa CV31 1ET.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020