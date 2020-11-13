Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
McNALLY
James Christopher
'Christy' Passed away peacefully on
the 24th October 2020,
aged 83. Very much loved by all his family and friends and will be greatly missed. The funeral service will take place at St Peters RC Church, Leamington on Monday 16th November at 1pm, followed by a private family committal service at Oakley Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, can be sent directly to https://donation.macmillan.org.uk/
All enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 13, 2020
