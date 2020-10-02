|
WHITE James Michael
('Mick') Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on
18th September 2020,
aged 88 years.
Loving husband to the late Brenda
and loving partner of Peggy,
a great dad, grandad 'Popps'
and great-grandad,
he will be sadly missed by us all.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of
Malins Ward for their wonderful compassion and care.
A private, family funeral takes place at Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground
today, Friday 2nd October.
Donations (to be divided between 'Cancer Research U.K.' and the 'R.N.L.I') may be made via
www.rlockeandson.co.uk.
All enquiries to R. Locke & Son
Tel. (01608) 685 274
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020