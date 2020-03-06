|
SKINNER Jane Sadly passed away
in Warwick Hospital on
20th February 2020, aged 71.
Beloved Wife of the late Jim,
much loved Mum to Lisa, special
Nanny to Franky, dear Aunty to
Kathy, Darren & Nicky and Great
Aunty to Kasey, Courtney, Rhys
& Nat. Beloved sister to Angie,
Val, Barry & Trasey (all deceased)
She will be sadly missed by all of
her family & friends and we all
take comfort that she is now at
peace with her loved ones.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 17th March at 10:00am
at The Small Chapel in Oaks
Road Cemetery, Kenilworth.
Donations if desired to
The Cats Protection League.
These may be made at the service or via www.heartofengland-coop.co.uk Further information may be obtained from the funeral director.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020