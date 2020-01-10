Home

Binks Jean Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
29th December 2019.

Dearly loved wife of her late husband Gerald, a loving and much loved mum to Margaret, Sue and Penny, grandmother to Simon, James,
Adam, Nick, Gemma and Charlotte,
and great-grandmother to
Molly, Issy, Tyler, Chris, Charlie,
Logan, Lily and Jocelyn.

A service of thanksgiving to take place at Holy Trinity Church, Leamington Spa on the 16th January 2020 at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society and RSPB.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
