A. E. Bennett & Sons
34, Sheep Street,
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6EE
(178) 926-7035
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
13:00
St. Paul's Church
Warwick
Jean Mills Notice
Mills On 17th February, Jean Ann
passed away peacefully, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late Bernard, loving mum to Gary and Caroline, mother-in-law to Richard,
adored grandma to Jamie, Ben,
Ashley and Yasmin and great grandma to Oscar and Archie.

Funeral service to take place at
St. Paul's Church, Warwick on Thursday 12th March at 1.00pm followed by burial.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if wished,
to be divided between the
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance and
The British Heart Foundation
may be left at Church or sent c/o

A E Bennett & Sons,
34 Sheep Street,
Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE
(Cheques payable to A E Bennett & Sons Donations Account, please).
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
