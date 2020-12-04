Home

Petty Jean Margaret Passed away at home on the
22nd November after a short but
brave battle with cancer, aged 76.
Much loved wife, mum and granny.
She will be missed by many,
especially her family and the
bowls 'family', of which she
was a very big part.
Private funeral service at
St. Peter's Church, Whatcote on
Wednesday 9th December at 2:00 p.m.
The cortège will pass slowly
through the village on the way to the church, should anyone wish
to pay their respects.
No flowers please. Donations in Jean's memory for Shipston Home Nursing are welcomed and may be made via www.rlockeandson.co.uk
Enquiries c/o R. Locke & Son,
Brailes (01608) 685274.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020
