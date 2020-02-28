|
|
|
POTTER Jean Olive Alice Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th February 2020, aged 91,
following a long illness.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Arthur. A devoted mother to Michael, David, Brian and Ian; much loved mother-in-law, gran and great gran / 'big' granny. She will be hugely missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Saint Paul's Church, Friars Street, Warwick on Wednesday 11th March
at 1.15pm followed by burial
at Warwick Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Sebright House Nursing Home c/o Rathbone Funeral Director, High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020