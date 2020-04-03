|
MARTIN Jeanne Margaret
(nee Tallett) 25 May 1955 to
16th March 2020
Passed away peacefully at home
after a short but courageous
battle with cancer.
Will be much missed by husband Bob,
sons Dominic, Jason and Christopher;
grandchildren Leonidas, Eva,
Faith, Lilly, and Mollie;
parents Bill and Pauline,
brother Keith , sister in law Cheryl,
and niece Rachel.
Also by much loved
daughters in law Amy and Katie,
and parents in law Reg and Pat;
as well as many much loved close
friends and extended family.
Will be fondly remembered by
the many special children and
young people Jeanne helped to support, along with so many friends,
at Ridgeway School in Warwick
over more than 20 years.
Taken much too soon and
missed every day and forever -
dance with the angels sweetheart.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 3, 2020