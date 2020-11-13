|
|
|
Moore Jeffrey Richard Passed away peacefully
at home surrounded by family
after a long illness on
Wednesday 4th November 2020,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joy,
adored Father of Sandra,
Rachel and the late Wendy,
Father in law to Dave,
beloved Grandad 'Tiger'
of Zoe, Adam & Hayley.
A private cremation service will be held on Thursday 19th November at 4.00pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel. Friends are
welcome to pay their respects on
route or outside the family home.
Family flowers only, donations
to; 'Rapid Response'.
All enquiries to
John Taylors Funeral care of Leamington - 01926426052
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 13, 2020