Black Jenny Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 11th November 2020,
aged 82 years.
A beloved wife of the late Eric Black,
adored Mum to Carl and Wayne
and a much loved Nan to Amy,
Harriet, Oliver and Jasper.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A private cremation service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
on Friday 4th December.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations if desired can be paid directly to Warwickshire Air Ambulance via the link: https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/donate/
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020