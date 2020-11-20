Home

Jenny Black

Notice Condolences

Jenny Black Notice
Black Jenny Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 11th November 2020,
aged 82 years.

A beloved wife of the late Eric Black,
adored Mum to Carl and Wayne
and a much loved Nan to Amy,
Harriet, Oliver and Jasper.

She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

A private cremation service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
on Friday 4th December.

All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations if desired can be paid directly to Warwickshire Air Ambulance via the link: https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/donate/
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020
