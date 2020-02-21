|
|
|
Gardner Jenny Died 13th February 2020. Beloved Wife to Dave,
loving Mother to Christine and Karen, much loved Grandmother to Matt and Amy. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 1pm.
No black by request.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired may be given
at the service or via
http://www.hemmingandpeace.co.uk/funeral-details.html?tribute=jennifer-elizabeth-gardner
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020