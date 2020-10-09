|
|
|
Duckett Jeremy Ernest Passed away on 30th September 2020, aged 85 years.
He leaves his sons Chris and Jon
and grandchildren Jack,
Fleur, Alex and Kristina.
Will be greatly missed by all
his family & friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Thursday 22nd October at 11.00am.
There will be restricted numbers allowed in the chapel due to the current restrictions.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jeremy may be made to Kenilworth Rotary Club, these can be sent direct to the charity.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020