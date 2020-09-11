Home

Jill Davies

Notice Condolences

Jill Davies Notice
DAVIES Jill Veronica Ison Died peacefully on
31st August 2020,
aged 81 years.

Much loved, treasured and devoted wife to David, mother of Tessa and Emma, grandma to Josh and Jake and mother-in-law to Martin and Nick.
Jill will be greatly missed by all who knew her and because of the current
Covid-19 conditions, there will be a private family cremation service.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, in memory of Jill will be for Myton Hospice, Warwick, where Jill was a volunteer helper for a number of years to A Pargetter & Son, City Mews, Lamb Street, Coventry CV1 4AE
(02476 223343)
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 11, 2020
