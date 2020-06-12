|
|
|
MOSELEY Jim Joseph Sidney Sadly passed away on
the 4th June 2020.
Much loved partner to Eric,
much loved uncle and great uncle.
There will be a private cremation service at Oakley Wood Crematorium at 1:00pm on the 19th June, under
the usual circumstances a memorial service will take place on a later date at St Mary's, Cubbington.
Flowers welcome and these can be sent c/o John Taylor Funeral Service,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington
Spa, CV31 1EZ or donations to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and these can be sent directly to the charity.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020