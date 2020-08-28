Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Colledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Colledge

Notice Condolences

Joan Colledge Notice
COLLEDGE Joan Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on the 18th August 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph,
much loved Mum of Michael,
John, Alan and the late Elizabeth.
Beloved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.

Joan will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.

A graveside service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Hatton, Warwick on Wednesday 2nd September 2020.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
can be made directly to
'Cats Protection' or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade,
Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -