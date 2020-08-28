|
|
|
COLLEDGE Joan Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on the 18th August 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph,
much loved Mum of Michael,
John, Alan and the late Elizabeth.
Beloved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Joan will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A graveside service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Hatton, Warwick on Wednesday 2nd September 2020.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
can be made directly to
'Cats Protection' or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade,
Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 28, 2020