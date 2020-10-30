|
|
|
DEAN Joan Lilian Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th October, aged 86 years. A beloved wife of the late
Anthony Charles Dean, much loved mum of Linda, Martin, Nigel and
Adrian and granny to Lauren,
Nigella, John, Kerry and Ellie.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private service will take place at the Salvation Army followed by a burial
at Leamington Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, for the
Salvation Army.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020