Fakey Joan Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 28th August, aged 89 years.
A beloved wife to Bill, much loved mum to Deb and Michelle and Nan to
Sam, Emma, Charlie and Adam.
Joan will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Due to the current restrictions there will be a private church and cremation service on Wednesday 16th September.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to West Mid lands
Ambulance Service.
Enquiries to John Taylor Funeral Directors on 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 11, 2020