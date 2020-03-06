|
|
|
ROBERTS (nee Hughes)
Joan Olive Born 5th April 1935.
Sadly passed away on 27th February 2020 after a long fight against cancer.
She will now join her beloved Ray in their final resting place in heaven.
Joan will be greatly missed by her daughter's Julie and Tracey and her grandchildren Elisa, Luis and Loren.
Thank you to all the staff at
Leycester House for caring
for Joan in her final weeks.
Our hearts will be empty without you in our lives. We will miss you forever.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth on Friday 20th March at 1.45pm followed by a cremation in the Charter Chapel
at Canley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made
in aid of Cancer Research UK.
A donation box will be provided
at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020