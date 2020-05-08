|
ROOK Joan Passed away peacefully on
3rd May 2020, aged 86 years,
in the wonderful care of
Galanos House Nursing Home.
Loving mother to Susan, Margaret, Jennifer and Philip and an amazing
grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by
wider family and friends.
God bless.
Due to current circumstances
the family are having a
private cremation service.
Family flowers only.
A celebration of her life will
be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Joan may be made directly to Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation
or Diabetes UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020