Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Rook

Notice Condolences

Joan Rook Notice
ROOK Joan Passed away peacefully on
3rd May 2020, aged 86 years,
in the wonderful care of
Galanos House Nursing Home.
Loving mother to Susan, Margaret, Jennifer and Philip and an amazing
grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by
wider family and friends.
God bless.
Due to current circumstances
the family are having a
private cremation service.
Family flowers only.
A celebration of her life will
be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Joan may be made directly to Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation
or Diabetes UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -