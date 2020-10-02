|
|
|
Bloxham John Edward Passed away peacefully at
Sebright House on 21st September 2020, aged 83 years.
A beloved husband of Jane,
much loved dad of David and the late Alison and a dear grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at
St Marys Church, Leamington Spa
on Monday 12th October at 11:30am followed by burial at
Leamington Cemetery.
All flowers welcome, donations in memory of John may be left in the collection box at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020