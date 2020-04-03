|
|
|
Cameron John Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on
5th March 2020, aged 95.
A beloved husband of the late Vera Cameron, much loved dad of John,
a dear grandad to Ian & Michelle,
Andy & Becki, and great grandad to Lyla and Preston.
He will be greatly missed by his
family and many friends.
A private family cremation (due to Corona Virus) will take place
at South Chapel,
Oakley Wood Crematorium, on Wednesday 8th April at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, directly to
Myton Hospice, Leamington Spa.
Any enquiries to
H J Dawsons Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01926 675972
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 3, 2020