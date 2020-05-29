Home

John Carpenter

John Carpenter Notice
Carpenter John
Kenneth Stanley from Bishops Tachbrook, Warwickshire
(formerly of Offchurch and
Milton Keynes).

Passed away peacefully on the
7th May 2020, aged 94 years.

A loving Father, Grandfather and Uncle who will be missed by all his family, friends and neighbours.

A private family service will be held on 3rd June at Oakley Wood Crematorium.

Flowers to WG Rathbone Funeral Directors in Leamington Spa
or donations to the
Bishops Tachbrook Church Roof Fund.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 29, 2020
