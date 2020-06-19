|
Carpenter John Antony Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital after
a short illness on
Wednesday 3rd June 2020,
aged 77 years.
A beloved husband to Penny,
loving father to Alex and
proud grandad to Hollie and Katie.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
A private funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on Monday 29th June at 12pm.
Donations, if desired, for the
Stroke Association May be sent c/o
HJ Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George Street,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1ET.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020