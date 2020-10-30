|
DOBBS John Timothy Passed away peacefully
on the 17th October 2020,
aged 66.
Much loved by all of his
family and friends and
will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Thursday 5th November at 10.00am.
No flowers please but donations
to Young Dementia UK welcome,
https://www.youngdementiauk.org/donate-now
All enquiries:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020