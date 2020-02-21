|
|
|
DONOVAN John
(Templebryan, Clonakilty, Cork)
19th November 1934 -
14th February 2020
On February 14th 2020 peacefully
at home in Templebryan,
John (O'Donovan Rick).
Beloved husband of Valerie, much loved father of Yvonne, Steven, Karen, Jennifer, Jacqueline, Sandra,
Patrick, Paul and Fiona.
Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Mass to be held Monday
24th February at St. Peter's Church, Leamington Spa at 10am.
Afterward drinks and nibbles at the Irish club. No flowers just donations on the day or via Irish Cancer Society.
Rest in Peace
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020