Henderson John It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the death of
John Henderson on
22nd July 2020.
Wonderful Husband to Pat,
lovely Dad to Geraldine and Susan , brilliant Father-in-law to Sean and Paul and perfect Grandad to 7.
Sadly missed by us and all his
family and friends.
The funeral mass is being
live-streamed on Friday 31st July at 2pm from St Joseph's Catholic Church, Whitnash, followed by a committal at Leamington Cemetery:
https://stjosephs47.org.uk/livestreaming/
Family flowers only.
Donations in his memory can be made to Myton Hospice via justgiving.
Please search "John Henderson".
Published in Leamington Courier on July 31, 2020