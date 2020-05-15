Home

John Long Notice
Long John Passed away peacefully at home
on 9th May 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Angela Long. Devoted and much loved father to John, Michael, Julia, Ann, Kieron, Cathleen and Tomas, and a loving father in law. Cherished and much loved Grandfather to Shayna, Larissa, Loretta, Jessica, Joshua and Jennifer.

He will be greatly missed
by all that loved him.

Due to current circumstances
a private burial will take place at
Leamington Spa Cemetery on
29th May at 12.30pm.
A funeral mass will take
place at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to:
marysmeals.org.uk
Flowers to John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 15, 2020
