|
|
|
Moloney John
'Johnny' Peacefully passed away on
3rd February 2020.
Husband, Father and Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place on
Friday 21st February 11:30am at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel, Leamington Spa.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research can be left at the service in the donation box provided and online at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/g-moloney
Enquiries to Warwick Funeralcare - John Taylors 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020