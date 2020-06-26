|
SOLLIS John Clive Passed away very suddenly
on Saturday 13th June 2020,
aged 82 years.
Much loved and adored husband to Ann, loving dad to Hazel and Karen, father-in-law to Terry and Neil, a special grandad to Claire, Philip, and George, darling great-grandad to Lyla, Jessica and Ivy and a dear brother to Cynthia.
Funeral service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 2nd July at 11.00 am.
Due to restrictions, family members only will be permitted to attend but in memory of John anyone wishing to pay their respects can stand either in Priory Croft or Priory Road
(near Methodist Church)
at approximately 10.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made to the
British Heart Foundation
and sent directly to them at
Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham B37 7YE or on their Justgiving page at justgiving.com/britishheartfoundation
Published in Leamington Courier on June 26, 2020