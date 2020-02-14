|
WARWICK John Terrance 16th February 1995.
25 years since that sad day.
If I could write a story,
It would be the greatest ever told,
Of a kind and loving husband
who had a heart of gold.
If I could write a million pages,
But still unable to say,
Just how much I love you John
and miss you every day.
Love always and forever, Val.
x x x
Pops
We love and miss you every single day.
Alison and Stuart.
x x x
Gentle Jesus up above,
Give our grandad a great big hug.
Jordan and Elise
x x x
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020