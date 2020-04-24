|
|
|
Hancocks Josephine Mary (Nee Dodd) 3rd December 1927 - 15th April 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Galanos House Care Home.
Wife to the late Fred Hancocks,
much loved mum to Sheena, Carol, Nick and Vicki, mother in law to Tom, Ian, Gill and the late Ivan, grandmother to Joseph, Richard, Jeff, Louise, Jim, Suzy, Rachel, Hayley and Andrew,
and great nan to Amy, Joseph, Ben, Macey, Ethan, Joel, Dulcie, Chay,
Ollie, Will, Amber, Freddie, Scarlett, Flynn and Alfie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone who knew her.
Due to the current situation there will be a private cremation service.
A memorial will be held later to celebrate Josie's life.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020