EDWARDS Joyce Mary Died 2nd July 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Dale Edwards and mother of Lynette.
Private cremation at Oakley Wood
on 28th July will be followed at a later date by blessing and interment of Joyce's ashes at All Saints', Harbury
in the presence of close
family and friends.
Donations may be made to
Galanos House Amenities Fund c/o
H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George Street,
Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET (tel 01926 427464).
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020