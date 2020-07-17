Home

POWERED BY

Services
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Edwards

Notice Condolences

Joyce Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Joyce Mary Died 2nd July 2020,
aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Dale Edwards and mother of Lynette.

Private cremation at Oakley Wood
on 28th July will be followed at a later date by blessing and interment of Joyce's ashes at All Saints', Harbury
in the presence of close
family and friends.
Donations may be made to
Galanos House Amenities Fund c/o
H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George Street,
Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET (tel 01926 427464).
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -