HIGGINS Joyce Brian and Val announce the death of their mum,
Joyce Higgins,
on Saturday 14 th March 2020.
Funeral 2nd April at South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, 10.30am. Only immediate family attending due to current restrictions and a service to celebrate her life, open to all,
to be held at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations to
Royal Leamington Spa
Rehabilitation Hospital.
A loving mother to Brian and Val,
grandmother to Emily, Jenni and Sarah and great grandmother to
Caleb, Leah, Jasmine, Elsie,
Annabelle and Joseph.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 27, 2020