Bonehill Judith
(née Izon) of Pershore.
Passed away peacefully
at home after a long illness
on Friday May 22nd 2020,
age 71 years.
A loving wife to Philip,
a proud Mother to James,
a much loved Sister to Maggie and David, and loving Grandma to Skye.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Private Funeral Service at the
Vale Crematorium, Fladbury.
Donations if desired, for Worcestershire Breast Unit
Haven may be sent c/o
E Hill and Son Funeral Directors,
Pershore, WR10 1HZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 5, 2020