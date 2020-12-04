|
Arran June Passed away peacefully at home on 10th November
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Leonard (Lennie) and wonderful mum to Ann Maria, Leonard, Paul, John and Anthony. Devoted Grandma to grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored. Much loved by all the family and her very many friends.
Former teacher at
St. Anthony's RC School,
Leamington Spa and Head Teacher at
St. Augustine's, RC School, Kenilworth.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 17th December at 10.45 at
St Joseph's RC Church Whitnash, followed by cremation at Oakley Wood.
Sadly due to Corona Virus restrictions attendance will be by invitation only but live streaming will be available via
St Joseph's web site.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020