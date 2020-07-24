|
|
|
Moore June Passed away peacefully on
Friday 10th July 2020, aged 85 years,
a loved and adored wife to
Ted for 41 years and
mother to Ian, Beverley,
Stuart, Andrew and Simon.
Loving grandmother to
Ashley, Matthew, Christopher,
Carly, Kevin, Amy & Craig and
great grandmother to Eden & Amelia.
June will be sadly missed by all
who knew her and valued her friendship with a kind and thoughtful heart and warm laughter.
Service will be held Friday 7th August at St Peters Church, Dormer Place 11.00am, followed by burial at
12.30pm, Leamington Cemetery,
Brunswick Street.
Special request bright
colours to be worn.
Special thank you to
Precious Support Services & Julie
and her staff at Cubbington Mill
for their dedicated care.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020