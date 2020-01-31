|
|
|
Noonan Kath Passed away peacefully on the
16th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of Jerry,
proud mother of Michael, Garry, Richard, Callista and Emelda,
dearly loved mother-in-law of Tina, Pat and Mark and much loved grandma of Rory, Jessica, Sean, Liam, Kate, Eleanor, Pollyanna, Caragh, Finlay and Ronan.
Kath will be sadly missed by all.
The requiem mass will take place at
St Joseph's Church, Whitnash on
Friday 14th February 2020 at 11:00am followed by a short service of committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
at 12:30pm.
Whilst flowers are welcomed
the family are also happy to accept donations to Dementia UK and these can be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service.
The family would also like to thank all at Cherry Tree Lodge and Avon Ward, Warwick Hospital.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 31, 2020