Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bethell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Bethell

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Bethell Notice
Bethell Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 20th May 2020,
aged 87 years.

A beloved wife to the late
Arthur Bethell, much loved mother of Clare, David, Stephen and Trevor, grandmother to George, Rory, Billy, Charlie, Leo, Amy, Sophie, Sami and Ayman and great grandmother to Eleanor and Arthur.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to the current circumstances the family are holding a private service at Oakley Wood Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made payable directly to The Samaritans.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -