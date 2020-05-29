|
Bethell Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 20th May 2020,
aged 87 years.
A beloved wife to the late
Arthur Bethell, much loved mother of Clare, David, Stephen and Trevor, grandmother to George, Rory, Billy, Charlie, Leo, Amy, Sophie, Sami and Ayman and great grandmother to Eleanor and Arthur.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to the current circumstances the family are holding a private service at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made payable directly to The Samaritans.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 29, 2020