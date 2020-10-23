|
|
|
McCARTHY
Kathleen Of Leamington Spa passed away on the 14th October 2020, aged 74.
The wife of the late Michael McCarthy, our beloved mother is survived by her children, Kevin, Chris, Susan, Jacqui, Gerry and Donal. She was a loved grandmother to Michael, Cameron, Daniel, Neve, Connor, Donovan, Lili, Cory, William, Eliza, Cian and Cathal
and a dear friend to many
We would like to give our thanks to the staff at Four Acres Care Home and all who provided Mum with their support.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Peter's Church, Dormer Place at 11:00 am on Thursday 5th November, followed by the burial at
Leamington Spa Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
The funeral cortege will leave
from the family home.
Family flowers only please. If you wish to make a donation in Kathleen's memory, this can be made direct to
The Alzheimer's Society or Cancer Research UK via the following links:-
https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/make-donation
https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate/donate-in-memory
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020